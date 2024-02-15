In morning, enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 15 February, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtev.

"An infrastructure facility came under fire. According to preliminary data, four people were injured.

It is also known that apartment buildings, an educational institution and a commercial building were damaged (windows were smashed and roofs were damaged)," the statement said.

During the telethon, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said that 6 people who were injured as a result of the strike had sought medical attention.









