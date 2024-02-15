Shelling of Velykyi Burluk: number of victims has increased to 5 people (updated)
As a result of the Russian shelling of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, 5 people were killed and 5 wounded. The search and rescue operation are continuing.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.
Thus, the body of a 54-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble.
"The death toll has risen to four: two women and two men. Five people were injured," the statement said.
The search and rescue operation is continuing.
As of 11:40 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office, the number of victims increased to 5: Three women and two men.