3rd Separate Assault Brigade about "Avdiivka hell": Situation in city is extremely critical

The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms that it has been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka area.

"The situation in the city at the time of the brigade's deployment was extremely critical," the brigade noted.

They said that separate battalions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade conducted a raid into the enemy-held areas of Avdiivka. The enemy's forces in this area are approximately 7 brigades.

"Our soldiers are demonstrating unprecedented heroism. We are forced to fight 360 degrees against new brigades that the enemy is creating," said Andriy Biletsky, the commander of the 3rd Brigade.

The soldiers of Separate Assalt Brigade inflicted a critical defeat on two brigades of the Russian Armed Forces near Avdiivka.

"At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiivka remains threatening and unstable. The enemy continues to actively rotate its troops and deploy new forces and equipment to the city," the brigade said.

