Zelenskyy, Syrskyi and Umierov should not be in Kyiv today, but at command posts of brigades assigned to Avdiivka - Butusov

Ukraine’s top military and political leadership should be at the command posts of the brigades tasked with the Avdiivka area today.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov posted this on Facebook.

" Messrs. Zelenskyy, Syrskyi, Umerov, you have nothing to do in Kyiv today. Your place is at the command posts of the brigades that are assigned tasks in Avdiivka. It is there that the fate of many of the best people is being decided. You have to give orders looking them in the eye.

"You have to listen to real reports without your rose-coloured glasses and without the lies you surround yourself with. It's you who allow you to lie about the 'tension-controlled situation', and you need to see how it looks in the eyes of the people who receive orders," the journalist stressed.

"You and some other leaders have created the situation that the soldiers are now clearing up. It's not your place to go on the attack, but you have no right to sit in your warm offices, you have to watch how the crisis created by your decisions and the lack of your decisions is being resolved. You must at least learn something and draw conclusions.

To all those who evade responsibility at the highest levels, I would like to say - do not think that you will be kept silent," Butusov concluded.

