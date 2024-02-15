Zelenskyy and Scholz may sign agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in Berlin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may sign a bilateral security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Berlin on Friday, February 16.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Wirtschafts Week.

A government official in Berlin confirmed Zelenskyy's meeting with Scholz.

"It is expected that, like in France, a bilateral security agreement will be signed," the report said.

The security agreements were signed at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. At the summit, the heads of state and government of the Alliance agreed that individual member states would conclude long-term security agreements with Ukraine.

This will be Zelenskyy's second visit to Germany since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Germany and France on February 16 and 17.

Zelenskyy will also attend the Munich Security Conference.