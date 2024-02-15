Our partners at Ramstein offered to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons - Defense Ministry

At the last meeting in the Ramstein format, our partners themselves spoke about the need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

This was stated by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Illarion Pavliuk during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"At this Ramstein, the partners spoke about the need to provide Ukraine with weapons of deep destruction... We have a full understanding that this is an extremely important part of the fight and exsanguination of our enemy," he said.

Such weapons will allow Ukraine to strike at the enemy's logistics routes, warehouses and command posts in the temporarily occupied territories, Pavliuk said.

"Our partners are well aware that this is necessary and what kind of weapons are needed," he added.

