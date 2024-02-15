NATO-Ukraine Council meeting starts in Brussels

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers of NATO member states begins in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "Welcome to the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers. And a special welcome to Minister Umierov, who joins us via video teleconference. It is a pleasure to see you on the screen."

He reminded that in February it will be two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Thanks to the extraordinary bravery and determination of your armed forces, and the unwavering support of NATO Allies and partners, Ukraine remains an independent, sovereign nation. Today, Minister Umierov will brief us on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and we will also discuss further support and how to bring Ukraine even closer to NATO membership," said the Alliance's Secretary General.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established in July 2023 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Read more: NATO allies aim to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry - Stoltenberg