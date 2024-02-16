Ruscists attacked Zorya village in Donetsk region with cluster shells: Woman was killed, 2 men were wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders shelled the village of Zorya in Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding two men.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, yesterday, on 15 February, Russians attacked the village of Zorya in Kramatorsk district. Preliminarily, with "Uragan" MLRS with cluster munitions.

"A local resident of 83 years old died from a shell explosion in her own yard. A 71-year-old man was taken to hospital with an open fracture and laceration of the leg and mine-blast injuries. The 41-year-old victim, who received shrapnel wounds while standing on the street near his shop, also turned to the medical institution," the statement said.

In addition, the explosions damaged an apartment building, educational institutions, at least 8 private households, a gas pipeline and a civilian car.

