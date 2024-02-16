There is no threat of attack on Zaporizhzhia. There are lot of Russian troops there, but they are "smeared" along frontline - OSGT "Tavria"

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector remains stable, and there is currently no threat to the regional center, despite the dissemination of relevant information in a number of media and social networks.

This was stated by the spokesman for OSGT "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhoviy during the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

He emphasized that during a morning broadcast on February 15 on one of the TV channels, he did not have time to finish his speech, which is why some media misinterpreted his words, and in some places the information was even overgrown with fakes.

Read more: Tavria OSG: Avdiivka is not surrounded

In particular, the media reported that the Russians were assembling a "striking fist" for a "large-scale offensive" in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector remains stable. There is indeed a significant grouping of Russians concentrated there, and it is commensurate with the one in Avdiivka, but it should be borne in mind that Avdiivka is a narrow strip, urban development, it is literally a few kilometers and 50,000 or more Russians who are breaking down and actually climbing down there like in a bottle neck," Lykhoviy said.

Read more: Assistance to Ukraine is investment in NATO’s security - Luxembourg Defense Minister Backes

The situation is different in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which starts from the border with Donetsk region and stretches to Dnipropetrovsk region. It also has different natural conditions, and the Russian contingent there is "smeared" along the entire front line, emphasized Lykhoviy.

"If you divide this concentration into kilometers or tens of kilometers, it does not pose the threat that some might have imagined. There is no "double advantage", no threat to Zaporizhzhia, as some might have already interpreted. The situation there is stable," assured the spokesman.

Read more: Ukraine’s losses from war amount to almost $499 billion - Shmyhal