In morning, occupiers fired at Kupyansk district, 3 people died in Kharkiv region per day

The Russians do not stop shelling Kharkiv region, more than 15 settlements were under enemy fire per day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

Around 6.24 a.m. the enemy shelled Katerynivka village in Kupyansk district, damaging a private house, no one was injured.

In the evening, the occupants attacked Chorne village of Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs. The bombs hit a car with civilians. A 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and their 17-year-old daughter were killed.

"After the first arrival, the family began evacuating, moved to the car to leave and at that moment the second strike occurred, which happened right in the car," the Kharkiv police reported.

Also on February 15, the enemy fired an unidentified munition at the territory of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district. And in the morning, they fired at Vovchansk and the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Chuhuiv district.

"Two local residents were wounded in Dvorichna as a result of a drone attack. Private households were damaged. In the village of Katerynivka, a private house and outbuildings were damaged last night as a result of Russian armed aggression. In Chuhuiv, an apartment building, property of Kharkivoblenergo, an administrative building, a car, and residential buildings were damaged," the Kharkiv regional police added.