3rd Separate Assault Brigade about Avdiivka: Ruscists have endless resources, they started using phosphorus, increased the use of guided aerial bombs. VIDEO+PHOTO

In Avdiivka, soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade are holding defensive positions. The Russian army has an advantage in resources, with a ratio of 7 to 1 at the brigade level. The enemy began to regularly use phosphorus ammunition and guided aerial bombs.

This was stated by the press officer of the 3rd Separate Special Forces Brigade Oleksandr Borodin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the situation in Avdiivka is critical, and the enemy is increasing pressure.

Ruscists have engaged the forces of two regular armies, and the ratio at the brigade level is 7 to 1. They are increasing the use of guided aerial bombs and phosphorus bombs.

"60 aircraft bombs - day and night, enemy shelling from artillery and MLRS. Continuous assaults with armored vehicles and enemy infantry attacks. The occupiers use phosphorus shells, which cause fuel oil tanks to catch fire. Poisonous smog is spreading throughout the plant," the brigade's press center said.

Borodin noted that the situation in Avdiivka is very difficult, critical, and Russia continues to put pressure on the city.

"We are holding defensive positions. The task is difficult precisely because of the ratio (of forces - ed.) and the enemy's infinite amount of resources... The enemy has constant support, instead of an unwound battalion, another one comes in and there is no horizon that they may run out of people or resources," Borodin said.

The spokesperson explained why the situation in Avdiivka was more difficult than in Bakhmut at a critical moment.

"The enemy has a huge number of CABs and vehicles. "The Wagner's took care of their equipment, they were mostly manned by people, while here it is tank attacks with infantry. A large number of APCs, BMPs, aircraft, FPV drones. This was not the case in Bakhmut during the Wagner period," he added.

