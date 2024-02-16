Situation in Avdiivka is difficult but under control. Soldiers are trying to break through "ring" of occupiers and are succeeding - 3rd SABr. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade have been holding the line of responsibility inside Avdiivka for over 12 days.

Major Rodion Kudryashov, deputy commander of the 3rd SABr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Radio Liberty.

"The enemy really outnumbers us. Among the units that are against us are not only motorised and mechanised infantry units. There are also special forces, in particular the GRU of the Russian Armed Forces, which are the flagship in putting pressure on the city of Avdiivka. Regarding the fighting in the city and our positions. In some areas, the situation is critical and tense. In some cases, we have 180 degrees, in some cases we have even 360 degrees (of encirclement - Ed.). We are trying to levelling the situation and at the moment the situation is difficult but under control," Kudryashov said.

"It is possible to open this, let's say, inner ring with the help of shock and assault actions. In principle, we are succeeding in this today," he said.

Kudryashov confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces manoeuvres in Avdiivka are ongoing, as stated by the commander of the Tavria direction Oleksandr Tarnavskyi at night.

"There are certain stages of these actions. Firstly, we have to withdraw from our positions because they are simply levelled to the ground, meaning that the position is destroyed, and our soldiers move to more favourable positions in order to hold the line of defence. Also, in some cases, we do not see the expediency of holding certain positions inside the city, and we also move to more favourable positions in order to provide better resistance," he added.

Kudryashov also commented on the information about the seizure of the "Zenit" fortification by the Russian military. In his opinion, this event has a psychological impact on the Russian military, but the Russian army does not have sufficient forces to hold these positions.

"This is more of an agitation of the 'successful' actions of the Russian Federation. Today, according to all information, the enemy does not have strong positions to hold them," he said.

