Ukraine and Germany sign agreement on security cooperation. PHOTO

In Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a security cooperation agreement.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, Censor.NET reports.

According to Nikiforov, the ceremony of signing the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the Federal Republic of Germany by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz took place.

As previously reported by AFP, the agreement will cover "long-term commitments to the security and support of Ukraine".

"Today Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement on our long-term security commitments. This is a historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression," commented German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.