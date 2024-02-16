Germany is preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1 billion euros - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke about the preparation of a new military aid package for Ukraine
According to Censor.NET, he said this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Today we are preparing a new aid package. It is 1.1 billion euros. This includes 36 armored and wheeled howitzers from industrial stocks, 120 thousand pieces of ammunition, 2 Skynes systems (anti-aircraft artillery system - Ed.) and missiles for IRIS-T," the chancellor said.