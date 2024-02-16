Decision was made to withdraw from Zenit position on southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka - Tarnavskyi

Defense forces in the Tavria direction decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka to the southeastern outskirts of the city.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"After many months of confrontation, the command of the OSG decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka. We held this position as long as it allowed us to effectively deter and destroy the enemy. The decision to withdraw was made to safe the personnel and improve the operational situation," the statement said.

According to the commander, tactically, the occupation of these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiivka defense operation.

"We are currently regrouping troops, replenishing supplies and equipping units in new positions. Planned reinforcement of the units is underway," he added.

