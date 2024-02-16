Authorities "talked way out of" Tatarov with "Lozovyi’s amendments", but do not apply same rules to Mazepa’s case - Shabunin

The court does not apply Lozovyi’s amendments to some cases, so they cannot "save" businesses.

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the court extended the investigation into Ihor Mazepa for nine months. The judge could have refused to extend it, which would have effectively declared off the case. Such a right of the judge is one of the components of the "Lozovyi amendments" used by the authorities to cover up their corrupt officials. For example, in a procedurally similar situation, the court refused to continue the investigation against Tatarov, which finally killed the NABU/SAPO case.

Oh, that's not true. The situations are not similar," he said.

According to Shabunin, Tatarov's suspicion concerned recent events at the time, not an episode 12 years ago, as in Mazepa's case.

"And the NABU has collected MUCH more evidence on Tatarov than the SBI did on Mazepa. Here is a concrete example of how the authorities are using Lozovyi's amendments to talk way out of their own, but the same rules do not apply when the security forces are gutting businesses.

So when someone (especially from the authorities) says that Lozovyi's "amendments" directly "save business" - throw this case in his face," - summarized the AntAC chairman.

Case of Ihor Mazepa

Earlier it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation detained Ukrainian businessman, founder of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa on January 18 while he was crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Later, law enforcement officers reported that Mazepa was suspected of creating a criminal organization and seizing 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv HPP. It was established that it consisted of almost 20 people.

Concorde Capital denies the accusations.

Ihor Mazepa stated that he did not understand the grounds for his detention, as he did not personally make the decision to allocate the land plots.

On January 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the director of Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, in the form of detention until February 27 with the possibility of bail of UAH 349 million.

On January 20, Yurii Mazepa, the brother of previously arrested businessman Ihor Mazepa, is taken into custody with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 44 million.

On January 23, an appellate court reduced Mazepa's bail from UAH 349 million to UAH 21 million, and the businessman was released from custody.

