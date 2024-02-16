Government allocates UAH 2.5 billion for construction of shelters

The government allocates UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of shelters and UAH 1.5 billion for the development of the New Ukrainian School.

This was announced at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"We are allocating UAH 2.5 billion for the arrangement of shelters. Educational security services will start working in four hundred educational institutions," Shmyhal said.

He also said that 120 communities will have security specialists in the educational environment.

In addition, the government will allocate UAH 1.5 billion for the development of the New Ukrainian School.

The Prime Minister added that there are plans to launch 80 training centers to train specialists who will be in demand in the labor market and have up-to-date industry knowledge.

Shmyhal said that a large-scale reform of higher education will take place this year.

"We are completely changing the approach. This also applies to the specialties in which the state will pay for education. This also applies to tuition fees. We will launch state grants. The goal is that 60% of students will receive various types of state support," he said.