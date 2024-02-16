Kuleba on Navalny’s death: Putin has always gotten away scot-free with killing his critics

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin has always gotten away scot-free with killing opponents, which has encouraged him to continue killing people.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Politkovskaya, Lytvynenko, Magnitsky, Nemtsov, Navalny are just some of the most famous names in the long list of critics (of the Russian regime - Ed.) killed by Putin. After each murder, there was a wave of outrage, but in the end, Putin got away with it, and world leaders shook his hand again. This encouraged him to continue killing people," he said.

Kuleba noted that today some people say that Putin needs to be "heard" and "negotiated" with.

"It's time to put an end to naivety. Before any meaningful interaction with Moscow can begin, Russia must be defeated in Ukraine, and Putin must finally learn a lesson," the minister added.

The death of Alexei Navalny

On February 16, 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Alexei Navalny.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Navalny was killed by Putin.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that "Russia must respond to all serious questions about the circumstances of Navalny's death."

US Secretary of State Blinken also believes that Russia is responsible for the oppositionist's death.

