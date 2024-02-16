Court ordered to register data on crime when Chervinskyi’s lawyers were not allowed to see him. DOCUMENT

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, following a complaint by lawyers, ordered to include information about the crime committed in the case of Roman Chervinskyi when his defense lawyers were not allowed to see him during the delivery of the second fictitious Notice of Suspicion.

This was reported on Facebook by Chervinskyi's lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, Censor.NET reports.

"The case of Chervinskyi:

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, following my complaint, ordered to include information about the crime committed in the case of R. Chervinskyi.

This result was obtained for the first time in 11 months, as until now, all the numerous complaints of the defense regarding criminal actions in the case were not satisfied by the court.

Read more: Court extended detention of Colonel Chervinskyi for 60 days

Our Statement of Crime concerned the events when lawyers were not allowed to see Roman to provide legal assistance during the delivery of the second fictitious Notice of Suspicion.

This Notice of Suspicion has nothing to do with the concept of "criminal proceedings", but is aimed only at discrediting Roman as a person," the lawyer said.

The case of Roman Chervinskyi

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.