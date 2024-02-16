US will continue to support Ukraine with weapons and resources - Vice President Harris

The United States will continue to help Ukraine with weapons and resources.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said this at the Munich Security Conference during a discussion on the role of the United States in the world, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

In her speech, Harris noted that two years ago, when she first participated in the forum in Munich, on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many thought Kyiv would fall within days. But the bravery of the people of Ukraine, along with the leadership of President Zelenskyy and a 50-nation coalition led by the United States, allowed Ukraine to achieve what many thought was impossible.

"Today, Kyiv is free and strong. Under the leadership of the United States, the world has come together to defend the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and to stop an imperialist authoritarian regime," the US Vice President said.

According to her, there is no doubt that the war unleashed by Putin has already become a complete failure for Russia, as Ukraine has returned more than half of the territories occupied at the beginning of the invasion, and the Russian army has suffered serious setbacks. In particular, in two years, it lost 2/3 of its tanks, more than a third of the Black Sea Fleet, and more than 300,000 soldiers, which is five times the losses during the 10 years of the war in Afghanistan.

"We have also imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its aggression and, along with our G7 partners, frozen sovereign assets and made it clear that Moscow must pay for the damage and destruction it has caused to Ukraine," Harris said.

She welcomed the European Union's recent decision to establish a $54 billion Ukraine Fund in the EU's 2024-2027 multi-annual budget, in addition to the more than $100 billion that European allies and partners have already committed to Ukraine.

"You have made it clear that Europe will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine. And I assure you that President Joe Biden and I stand with Ukraine as well, and in partnership with the bipartisan majority in both houses of the U.S. Congress, we will work to provide Ukraine with the weapons and resources it so desperately needs," Harris said in her address to the audience.