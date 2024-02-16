Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in four directions over February 16, 27 attacks repelled near Avdiivka, enemy continues attempts to capture city - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update as of 6 p.m. on February 16, 2024, on the Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and twenty-third day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 70 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 49 air strikes, fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, medical facilities, and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Udy, Katerynivka and Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Leonivka in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Korenok, Studenok, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Kindrativka, Bilovody, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled eight attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Terny in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also launched air strikes near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 27 attacks near Avdiivka and 2 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, continues to attempt to capture Avdiivka. The occupants also carried out air strikes near Semenivka and Lastochkyne in the Donetsk region. Up to 20 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, there were no offensive (assault) actions of the enemy. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Pyatikhatky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day they made 2 attempts to storm the positions of our troops. Romashkove, Kherson, Dniprovske in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also shelled Kherson with multiple launch rocket systems.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile system. Missile troops struck at 3 areas of concentration of personnel, 2 areas of artillery firing positions, 1 ammunition depot, 2 enemy radar stations."

