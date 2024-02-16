Norway may conclude security agreement with Ukraine in few weeks - Prime Minister Støre

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says he expects to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees in a few weeks.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 16, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to Støre, Ukraine will conclude the most comprehensive agreements on security commitments with the G7 states "for obvious reasons."

"But the Scandinavian countries will also sign agreements individually over a period of time. The goal is to conclude an agreement that will confirm Norway's support for Ukraine's independence and its right to self-defense," he added.

According to the Norwegian prime minister, it will take several more weeks to sign the agreement between Norway and Ukraine.