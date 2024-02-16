Russian occupants carried out eight missile and 49 air strikes, 84 attacks from MLRS on February 16 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on February 16, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "70 combat engagements took place over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 49 air strikes, fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private buildings, medical facilities, and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged."

