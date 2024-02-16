Ukraine and France sign agreement on security cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement on security cooperation between the countries.

The agreement was signed in Paris during the working visit of the Ukrainian president.

"I would like to convey our determination to support Ukraine in the long term. This support will be as strong as it was at the beginning of the invasion. It will only grow stronger. It is in this spirit that we have signed an agreement on security cooperation," Macron said after signing the agreement.

According to him, the document specifies the commitments made at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023.

"Our support is not only long-term. It also has a collective dimension, as the UK has already signed, as has Germany. This is the path followed by all G7 countries and then 25 other countries," the French president added.

