On February 16, soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed 7 Russian tanks, including two newest T-90s, a Sontsepok flamethrower system and 2 infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official telegram of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The message states: "According to Soviet traditions, fish was served in the canteens on Thursday. The 63rd Brigade arranged a "fish day" for the soviet f*ckers by bathing their modern tanks in the swamps.

During the day, our fighters destroyed and damaged up to 7 tanks, including 2 T-90 "Vladimir", 2 IFVs and 1 heavy flamethrower system " Sontsepok".

The enemy suffered huge losses, and the assault failed before it began.

WARNING. A lot of great and powerful profanity from the maddened Russians - representatives of the nation of literature, ballet, bast shoes and shchi (Russian vegetable soup - ed.note)."

