Decision to withdraw our units from Avdiivka is made, - Syrskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. They will move to more favourable positions.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of the military, I have decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favourable lines," the statement, which was published 5 hours ago, reads.

According to Syrskyi, our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, and inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

"We are taking measures to stabilise the situation and hold our positions. The lives of our servicemen are the highest value. We will take back Avdiivka anyway," he added.

Watch more: Video of 3rd SAB fighters from basement of coke plant in Avdiivka. VIDEO