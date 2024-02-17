Defence forces have withdrawn from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions. Surrounding is not allowed, - Tarnavskyi

The defence forces withdrew from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions.

This was announced by the commander of the Tauria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In accordance with the order received, we left Avdiivka for pre-prepared positions," the message, published at 2.15 am on 17 February, reads.

According to Tarnavskyi, in a situation where the enemy is advancing over the corpses of their own soldiers with a ten-to-one advantage in shells, under constant bombardment, this is the only right decision.

"Surrounding was prevented, personnel were withdrawn, and our soldiers took up defensive positions at the designated lines," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka.