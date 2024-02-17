Zelenskyy on withdrawal of Defence Forces from Avdiivka: Absolutely logical, fair and professional decision

The decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was a professional and fair one.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the Defence Forces from Avdiivka, Zelenskyy said: "It is an absolutely logical, fair and professional decision to save our people. This is the most important task for us. We protect our people, our soldiers, because this is what defence is all about. Weapons from our partners help restore peace on our territory, but above all, the military protects people. Therefore, in order to avoid being surrounded, we decided to withdraw to other lines," the President said.

The Head of State noted that the withdrawal from Avdiivka did not mean that Russia had captured something. For 2 years of war, the terrorist country has only destroyed small villages, towns, and lives of Ukrainians.

Read more: Putin can lose. Our actions are limited only by sufficiency and range of weapons, - Zelenskyy

According to the President, since October 2023, the enemy has been attacking Avdiivka with all weapons and full power, resulting in the deaths of thousands of occupiers.

"The depletion of their army, I believe, is a task our military is constantly fulfilling. Then there will be a restoration, we will wait for the missing weapons. There are no long-range weapons. Russia has them, but we don't have enough. We count on the support of our partners," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tauria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions.