In Avdiivka, seven Russians killed for one of our soldiers, - Zelenskyy

The ratio of losses between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the enemy in Avdiivka was 1:7, with seven Russians killed for the death of one Ukrainian soldier.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I can't say how many casualties and victims we have, but, for example, when we say that they have too many people, you need to know that in Avdiivka, the ratio is one to seven... for the death of one Ukrainian, there are seven Russians, this is the ratio. I don't want to compare it, it's a tragedy to lose even one person. But we did not start this war," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We will do everything to bring Ukraine closer to NATO

Defence Forces withdrawal from Avdiivka

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the enemy's superior forces, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner during the withdrawal from Avdiivka.