Kuleba calls on G7 to make decision as soon as possible on confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with G7 ministers in Munich.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at the G7 ministerial meeting, Kuleba thanked the Italian presidency and all G7 partners for their strong support for Ukraine.

"Dmytro Kuleba urged his G7 colleagues to quickly make a decision on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their use for the restoration and defence of Ukraine.

The Minister thanked his colleagues for the additional military assistance that is on its way to Ukraine and for the fact that the G7 remains committed to providing what Ukrainian defenders need on the front line. During the meeting, special attention was paid to artillery ammunition and air defence," the statement said.

Kuleba also suggested that the G7 countries respond to the murder of Alexei Navalny.

