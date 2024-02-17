Additional aid package for Ukraine will be passed during vote in US Congress - Harris

An additional package of support for Ukraine will be supported by US lawmakers if it comes to a vote.

This was stated by US Vice President Camille Harris during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Harris, the United States has only one plan A to help Ukraine and provide it with everything it needs. According to her, there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for further assistance to Kyiv.

"I am convinced that the package of additional assistance that is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives, if put to a vote, will be passed," Harris said.

For his part, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine counts on a positive decision by Congress on the issue of aid and that the United States will remain our strategic partner.

"We are very much looking forward to a positive decision by Congress, this package is vital for us. We are not considering any alternatives today. Because we are counting on the United States as our strategic partner, and they will remain a strategic partner," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, support for partners should be consistent and systematic, and this is important because individual aid packages will not fundamentally resolve the situation.

"Is this package the way to victory? No, it is not enough, because the way to victory is people, the morale of the Ukrainian soldier, people, support packages, sanctions of partners - this is a great allied work, not once a quarter, but daily work. This is very important. Therefore, this is definitely the way forward, this package is definitely the way forward and this is a fact, but it is not yet a victory. And it is, more importantly, a move forward. Moving forward is much more important than stagnation on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, he does not consider the position of the United States on the adoption of an aid package for Ukraine to be treacherous, as "our strategic partner cannot afford not to support Ukraine."

"I don't see any way for a strategic partner to take such a position. We see challenges - electoral, internal, political. I don't want to comment on them, these are internal processes of the United States and the American people. But I expect that the allied position will remain," Zelenskyy said.