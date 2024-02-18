US Congress’s inaction led to significant successes of Russian troops and Ukrainian withdrawal from Avdiivka, - Biden

US President Joe Biden accused the Congress of inaction, which, in his opinion, led to the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Joe Biden 's statement released by the White House after the American leader's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Ukrainian military was forced to retreat from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers were forced to ration ammunition due to reduced supplies as a result of congressional inaction, leading to Russia's first significant victories in recent months," the report on the conversation reads.

Also in his conversation with Zelenskyy, Biden "underscored the US commitment to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion" and reiterated the need for Congress to urgently pass a bill on additional national security funding that includes assistance to Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists after his conversation with the Ukrainian president, Biden stressed that a lot is at stake, and at the same time pointed to NATO's crucial role in this matter.