Enemy lost over 47,000 troops in Avdiivka direction in 4 months, - Tarnavskyi

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders inflicted huge losses on the enemy with their courage, resilience and heroism and destroyed a significant reserve of Russian occupiers, which they planned to use in other parts of the frontline for offensive operations.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the 4 months of the active phase of the Avdiivka defence operation (from 10 October 2023 to 17 February 2024), the total losses of Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction amounted to

personnel - 47,186 people

tanks - 364

artillery systems - 248

armoured combat vehicles - 748

aircraft - 5

"I thank every soldier for their resilience, courage and heroism! For every occupier destroyed, for every tank and armoured vehicle burned!" Tarnavsky adds.

Defence Forces withdraw from Avdiivka

On 16 February, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Tavria Defence Forces had decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

On the night of 17 February, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later, it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the prevailing enemy forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured while leaving Avdiivka.