Situation in Zaporizhzhia direction is stable, - Ukrainian Defence Forces

Russian occupation forces were unsuccessful in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and the situation there is currently stable.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Tauria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Dmytro Lykhovii, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction is stable. It is stabilised. The enemy has not succeeded in any direction, including Zaporizhzhia. Most likely, we are talking about local attempts towards the village of Robotyne. The Defence Forces were prepared for such activity... The conclusion is that the enemy got a kick in the teeth and rolled back," he said during a telethon on Sunday afternoon.

According to the speaker, the enemy does not have a single concentrated striking fist to break through our defences along a large stretch of the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"There are special specific conditions there, both natural and fortification. It will be very difficult for him there, if anything," he said.

According to the speaker, in the Avdiivka direction, after the Ukrainian forces withdrew to their previously prepared positions, the Russians carried out about 20-30 assault operations.

"Over the past day, there were 14. This is also a very large number compared to other areas of the frontline where fighting is taking place, but it is still a little quieter (relatively) than it was before," noted Lykhovii.

Lykhovii also said that one of the hottest areas is the Mariinka direction, where 23 Russian assaults were repelled yesterday alone.