Majority of French want Paris to continue to help Ukraine - poll

More than three-quarters of the French want Paris to continue or increase its assistance to Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

According to BFMTV, these are the results of a survey conducted for the weekly La Tribune Dimanche, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Overall, more than three quarters of respondents in France (76 per cent) support the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 44 per cent of respondents believe that the delivery of such goods to Kyiv should continue, and 32 per cent believe that the level of assistance should increase.

According to the poll, the majority support the supply of French weapons to Ukraine, with 41% of respondents saying it should continue and 21% supporting an increase. At the same time, 38% are opposed, which is 10 percentage points more than in June 2023.

The majority of the population (70%) approves of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Regarding Ukrainian refugees in France, 46% of respondents would like to see the level of support remain unchanged, while 19% are in favour of increasing support. However, about 35% want to see the number of refugees decrease.

The survey was conducted from 13 to 15 February among a representative sample of 1,000 people aged 18 and over living in mainland France.

