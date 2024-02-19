Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 14 Russian assaults on Ukrainian footholds on Dnieper - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the situation at the Armed Forces’ footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River as of 18 February 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "In the area of responsibility of OSGT 'Odesa' in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, 14 attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made over the last day. Zolota Balka, Ingulets, Fedorivka, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Krynky in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers at the areas of Krynky, Tomyna Balka, Inhulets and Ivanivka in Kherson region."

