During day at front there were 80 clashes, at night enemy attacked Ukraine with 4 UAVs - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 102 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine using 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces and means destroyed all enemy UAVs.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Borova in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Rozdolivka, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Solovyove, Orlivka, Umanske, Semenivka in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Almost 100 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, over 30 enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Combat actions in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to attack our troops' positions near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, twice.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny and southeast of Vyymka, Donetsk region.

Read more: Over last day, 83 combat engagements took place at frontline, enemy launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes at positions of our troops and localities - General Staff

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 8 occupants' attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times.

Read more: 71 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, enemy attacks in 7 sectors - General Staff

No enemy offensive (assault) actions were registered in the Novopavlivka sector.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of our troops near Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region 10 times.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 16 unsuccessful attacks.