Russians increase number of attacks in Luhansk region, firing almost 1500 shells over weekend

Over the weekend, the Russians intensified artillery and mortar shelling of Luhansk region, more than 350 shelling was recorded

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military District Administration Artem Lysogor.

"The enemy intensified not only the attack pressure on Bilohorivka, but also artillery and mortar fire along the entire line of our responsibility. Over Saturday and Sunday, the Russians made over 350 attacks there, firing over 1,350 shells at the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Thus, yesterday Makiivka and Bilohorivka came under enemy fire. Despite constant assaults and air raids on these settlements, our military are holding the line," the statement said.

