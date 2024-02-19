3rd SABr on combat actions near Avdiivka: Soldiers stabilized frontline, fighting became routine

Ukrainian defenders managed to stabilise the situation in the Avdiivka sector. Fighting there has become "routine", and the Russians continue to advance.

This was stated by the press officer of the 3rd SABr, Oleksandr Borodin, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the brigade is in "steady" defence, but the Russian occupiers continue to advance.

"But this cannot be compared to what happened in the city. It's routine, we can work, the frontline has stabilised, and we are in our area of responsibility," Borodin said.

Read more: Invaders executed seriously wounded captured soldiers of 110th brigade at "Zenit" position. Bodies of 3 dead were identified, fate of three more is unknown - Butusov

At the same time, the number of occupants' attacks decreased as Russia suffered serious losses during the battle for Avdiivka.

"Two brigades lost their combat readiness, and this had an impact. If there was no CAB factor, everything would have been different. We also need effective counter-battery work, radars, ammunition and artillery systems," added the spokesman for the Third Separate Assault Brigade.

Defence Forces withdraw from Avdiivka

On 16 February, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Tavria Defence Forces had decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

On the night of 17 February, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later, it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the enemy's superior forces, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured while leaving Avdiivka.

Read more: Avdiivka: Defense and withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces | Yuriy Butusov LIVE. VIDEO