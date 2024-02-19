NGU special forces destroy occupiers in close combat during raid behind enemy lines: "Come out, bitch! I’m counting to three, f#ck!". VIDEO

A reconnaissance group of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine conducted a raid into the enemy’s rear.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a fragment of their combat work during the mission online. According to the recording, the special forces suddenly burst into the enemy position at night and cleared it.

Warning: Strong language!

