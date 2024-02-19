Trust in "United News" telethon continues to decline. It has dropped from 43% to 36% - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The number of people who trust the United News telethon continues to fall. At the same time, the share of those who do not trust is growing.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on 5-10 February 2024.

According to sociologists, since 2023, there has been a steady decline in trust, and as of February 2024, for the first time, a negative balance of trust and distrust was recorded (i.e., the number of those who trust is now less than the number of those who do not).

For example, in December 2023, 43% trusted the United News telethon, while 38% did not. As of the beginning of February 2024, the share of those who trusted it dropped to 36%. At the same time, the share of those who distrusted it increased to 47%.

"It is important to note that although those who do not trust V. Zelenskyy are much more critical of the telethon, among those who trust V. Zelenskyy, 48% trust the telethon, 33% do not," the study says.

Residents of the West and Centre are more critical of the telethon. At the same time, in all regions, no more than 40% trust it.

The survey was conducted on 5-10 February 2024. 1202 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting). The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who at the time of the survey resided in Ukraine (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until 24 February 2022). The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, and the survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%.

