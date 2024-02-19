Some units of 3rd Brigade were completely surrounded, but managed to leave Avdiivka - Zhorin

Not a single soldier of the 3rd Brigade was left on the territory of the coke plant in Avdiivka, they were able to leave.

This was reported by the deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade Maxim Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"We can now say that for some time some units of the Third Assault Brigade in Avdiivka were completely surrounded, but managed to get out," the statement said.

Not a single soldier of the brigade remained on the territory of Avdiivka Coke Plant, Zhorin noted.

"There is basically nothing left there except for a few dilapidated basements. Almost half of all the unexploded ordnance that fell on our heads in Avdiivka came from the coke plant," he concluded.

On 18 February, the Ukrainian Defence Forces completed the withdrawal of units from Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.