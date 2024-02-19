European market should be closed for Ukrainian agricultural products - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a ban on Ukrainian agricultural products entering the European market.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Magyar Nemzet and stated in a video message of the ruling Hungarian party Fidesz.

"The problem of European farmers is that Brussels adopts rules that make production more and more expensive for them," Orban said in the video.

He also noted that Hungary also has such rules, but the EU allows agricultural products to be imported into Europe from countries where the same rules do not apply.

"This means that Ukrainian agricultural products should not be allowed to enter the European market," Orban said.

According to him, no one listens to farmers, they feel that the distance between them and decision-makers in Brussels is as far as the sky is from the ground.

"This is impossible. The rules need to be changed," said the Hungarian Prime Minister.