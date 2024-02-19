Crimes against Maidan: SBI submits 117 indictments to court, including against all former Ukrainian officials. INFOGRAPHICS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported 239 suspicions, and 117 indictments were submitted to the court against 211 people over the 4 years of investigation of the Maidan cases.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the important achievements was the completion and transfer to the court of the largest "Maidan case" against the then leadership of the state and heads of law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

Among them: the former president of Ukraine, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine and his first deputy, the former interior minister and his deputy, the former defense minister, the former commander of the internal troops, the former head of the Kyiv police, his deputy and the head of the Berkut regiment.

Read more: Maidan cases: Former Berkut officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for torturing protesters

The former officials are accused of organizing the murders of 67 people and causing injuries to 887 citizens between February 18 and 20, 2014.

"But SBI employees continue to work until all those involved in the crimes during Euromaidan - to the last perpetrator - are brought to justice. As you know, 60,000 law enforcement officers were involved in countering 841,000 activists from November 2013 to February 2014," the SBI emphasizes.

The press service added that since the beginning of this year, based on the SBI materials, indictments against the direct killers of Maidan activists have been submitted to the court, and key figures in the investigation have been notified of suspicion.

Read more: About 20 law enforcement officers accused of crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity still work in law enforcement agencies - prosecutors