Italy may become next country to sign agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees - media

Ukraine and Italy may sign an agreement on security guarantees in the near future. Some details of the bilateral agreement are currently missing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Formiche.

According to the sources, the last details of such an agreement have to be agreed upon.

Then Italy, following the UK, France and Germany, will sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine.

However, diplomatic sources do not disclose possible dates for signing the agreement.

The first meeting between Italian and Ukrainian officials to sign the bilateral agreement took place on 28 November last year.

It is expected that the Italian agreement will be more similar to the French one than to the German one.