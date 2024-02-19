German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador to Ukraine over Navalny’s death
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Der Spiegel.
As noted, the Russian authorities have not yet made detailed statements about Navalny's death. Now the German Foreign Ministry wants to find out more, so it summoned the Russian ambassador to Berlin, Nechayev.
The German Foreign Ministry took the death of Navalny, who had been in prison for 3 years, as an opportunity to call for the release of all recent political prisoners in Russia.
"It's shocking when people are arrested in Russia for laying flowers," said a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The death of Alexei Navalny
On February 16, 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Alexei Navalny.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Navalny was killed by Putin.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that "Russia must respond to all serious questions about the circumstances of Navalny's death."
US Secretary of State Blinken also believes that Russia is responsible for the oppositionist's death.