Today Chervinskyi was interrogated in "fraud case". Investigator acknowledged absurdity of suspicion - Lawyer Hloba

Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was interrogated today in the "fraud case". Later, all the defendants in the case are expected to be interrogated.

This was reported by Chervinskyi's lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, Censor.NET reports.

According to the lawyer, today Roman Chervinskyi was interrogated in the so-called "second fraud case".

"In headwords:

The Applicant's testimony in this case significantly diverged from Roman's This is not surprising, as the Applicant gave testimony in the case that did not correlate with the events that took place in reality. Tomorrow we are filing a motion for simultaneous interrogation of the Applicant and Roman with my participation. I think this way the investigation will take into account the actual circumstances;

During the interrogation, it became clear that the investigation had no evidence of "Roman's coordination of actions with other participants"! What does this mean in simple terms? Roman has nothing to do with the actions committed by other people;

As for the video where Roman seems to be demanding something, it is indeed cut. If you watch it in such a fragmented way, it does indeed intuitively give the impression of either extortion or incitement, but the nuance is that to understand the whole situation correctly, you should study the entire period of communication, where the content of the events is completely different;

At the end of the conversation, the investigator himself admitted the inadequacy of the suspicion and the evidence he had collected, ending with the phrase: "well, you know, the case will fail in court". Regarding these words, I have already received permission from the client to interrogate me, I am ready to be a witness in this case and show the completeness, comprehensiveness and objectivity of the investigation," Hloba said.

Currently, all the defendants in the case are expected to be interrogated. According to the lawyer, Roman Chervinskyi does not even know some of them.

Read more: Court ordered to register data on crime when Chervinskyi’s lawyers were not allowed to see him. DOCUMENT

The case of Roman Chervinskyi

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

Read more: Court extended detention of Colonel Chervinskyi for 60 days