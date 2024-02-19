Volume of transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland is only 5% of total exports - Minister Kubrakov
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov during a nationwide marathon, Censor.NET reports citing the Ministry of Recovery.
"In January, exports of agricultural products were mainly due to sea transportation and amounted to 6.7 million tons. At the same time, only 0.37 million tons of agricultural products transited through Poland, which is about 5% of the total. At the same time, we exported up to 1 million tons of agricultural products per month through Poland in 2022. This proves that the statements of Polish agricultural associations about the oversaturation of their market are unfair," Kubrakov said.
According to the minister, Ukraine, for its part, is doing everything possible to minimize any possible economic losses of Polish farmers.
We believe that the blockade is definitely playing into Russia's hands, and it is already using it to show that we are not doing well with our friendly Poland. I would like to remind you that in the first days of the full-scale invasion, it was the fraternal Polish people who took in millions of Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war, and together with the Polish authorities we launched a stable military logistics," Kubrakov said.