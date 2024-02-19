Most Ukrainians are confident of winning war, but with international support - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens are confident of winning the war with Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

The vast majority of respondents (85%) are generally confident that Ukraine will be able to repel a Russian attack. 15% are not sure.

An important condition for victory is international support: only 19% of respondents believe that Ukraine's victory is possible without international assistance, while 79% are not sure that it will be possible to win without Western assistance.

The overall percentage of those convinced of victory has not changed significantly, but the percentage of those who were absolutely sure of it has decreased over the past six months: in June, 71% of Ukrainians were absolutely sure of victory, now - 42%. At the same time, the percentage of those who do not believe in victory has increased (from 3% in June last year to 15% now).

Older people and those whose relatives are at war are more confident in Ukraine's victory. While 31% of 18-35-year-old Ukrainians are absolutely sure of victory, the number of respondents aged 51+ is 50%.

31% believe that Ukraine will need six months or less to defeat Russia. However, more often (39%) say that it will take more than a year to win. This position has become more widespread in general compared to June 2023 (25% believed so then).

The younger the respondents, the longer they believe the path to victory is: young people aged 18-35 are more likely to believe that victory will take more than a year (52%) than respondents aged 36-50 (38%) or 51 and older (31%).

Residents of the eastern regions are the least confident in the specific timeframe for victory: among the eastern region, 38% of respondents could not answer when to expect victory, while in other regions the share of such an answer was no more than a quarter.