Russian pilot Kuzminov, who stole Mi-8 helicopter from Russian army and brought it to Ukraine, found dead in Spain. VIDEO

Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov was found dead in Spain. In the summer of 2023, as part of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, he drove an Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian army to the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that Kuzminov had died in Spain.

Defence Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov confirmed this.

"We can confirm the fact of death," he said in a comment.

Read more: After strikes on "Belbek", Russians are trying to find most safe starting points for themselves - OC "South"

Media publish video from the scene of Russian pilot Kuzminov's death.